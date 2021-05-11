Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Type 2 diabetes: sitting can cause problems with blood sugar levels, so get up and move

By Aye Chan Paing, PhD Candidate, Sedentary Time and Glucose Control in Type 2 Diabetes, Glasgow Caledonian University
Sebastien Chastin, Professor Health Behaviour Dynamics of People, Places and Systems, Glasgow Caledonian University
Share this article
Many people spend large portions of their day sitting, which can cause a range of health problems. But many may not realise that sitting too much can also worsen certain health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes. Research shows that spending too much time sitting can cause problems with blood sugar levels – making it even more important for those with type 2 diabetes to get plenty of physical activity into their day.

Type 2 diabetes causes the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high. For someone…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Less hard hats, more soft hearts: budget pivots to women and care
~ Cuts, spends, debt: what you need to know about the budget at a glance
~ Doctors treating trans youth grapple with uncertainty, lack of training
~ Putting a dollar value on nature will give governments and businesses more reasons to protect it
~ Young farmers struggle with child care and health insurance – and that can threaten the future of family farms
~ US parents pay nearly double the 'affordable' cost for child care and preschool
~ How do I talk to my child about violence? 4 essential reads
~ How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges
~ Robert Owen, born 250 years ago, tried to use his wealth to perfect humanity in a radically equal society
~ Gender pension gap: why women save less - and why that's changing dramatically
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter