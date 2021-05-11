Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jerusalem: the politics behind the latest explosion of violence in the Holy City

By Carlo Aldrovandi, Assistant Professor in International Peace Studies, Trinity College Dublin
The recent violence at the al-Aqsa mosque/Temple Mount area and in the Old City of Jerusalem has spiralled into something bigger and more dangerous. Clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters at the weekend have left hundreds injured. Tensions rose further on Monday night after Israeli airstrikes launched in retaliation for Hamas rocket attacks killed 25 people in Gaza City.

This latest episode cannot be attributed to a single cause. It should rather be connected to a broader…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


