Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices is seeking an Asia-Pacific-based English-language subeditor

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Global Voices (GV) is seeking to hire an Asia-Pacific based subeditor who will be responsible for editing stories written in or translated into English by our contributors. GV stories focus on topics such as internet culture, freedom of speech online, technology and digital rights, human rights, civics and political movements, diversity...


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Less hard hats, more soft hearts: budget pivots to women and care
~ Cuts, spends, debt: what you need to know about the budget at a glance
~ Doctors treating trans youth grapple with uncertainty, lack of training
~ Putting a dollar value on nature will give governments and businesses more reasons to protect it
~ Young farmers struggle with child care and health insurance – and that can threaten the future of family farms
~ US parents pay nearly double the 'affordable' cost for child care and preschool
~ How do I talk to my child about violence? 4 essential reads
~ How the Texas Top 10% Plan failed to attract more students to the state's flagship colleges
~ Robert Owen, born 250 years ago, tried to use his wealth to perfect humanity in a radically equal society
~ Gender pension gap: why women save less - and why that's changing dramatically
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter