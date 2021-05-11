Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Budget splashes cash, with $17.7 billion for aged care and a pitch to women

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Morrison government has brought down a big-spending, expansionary budget that forecasts Australia’s unemployment rate will fall to 4.75% in two years time.

But Australia’s international borders won’t be properly open for at least a year, according to the budget’s assumptions.

“Australia is coming back,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told parliament on Tuesday night.“

Employment is at a record high, with 75,000 more Australians in jobs than before the pandemic.

"This budget will help to create more than 250,000 jobs by the end of 2022-23,” Frydenberg…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


