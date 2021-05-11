Tolerance.ca
Curious Kids: why does the sun's bright light make me sneeze?

By David Farmer, Researcher, The University of Melbourne
To tell you the truth, nobody really knows. But it's probably got to do with the fact that signals from your nose and your eyes arrive in the same area of your brain.


