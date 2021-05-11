Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Indonesia should raise the income tax of the ultra-rich individuals

By Nurhastuty K. Wardhani, Faculty Member, Trisakti University
Asmiati Malik, Adjunct assistant professor, Universitas Bakrie
Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, could maximise its tax revenue by increasing the income tax for wealthy individuals – those with a net worth exceeding US$1 million or Rp 14.2 billion – that continue to grow in number every year.

This could help Indonesia tackle the country’s Rp 553.09 trillion state deficit due to the ongoing spending of the National…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


