Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 upended Americans' sense of individualism and invited us to embrace interconnectedness – an idea from Greek philosopher Epicurus

By Kristin Girten, Associate Professor of English, University of Nebraska Omaha
Share this article
A British literature scholar explains how philosopher John Locke's theory of selfhood will not help the pandemic recovery, if individuals fail to see themselves as interconnected.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nobody cares about ugly flowers. Scientists pay more attention to pretty plants
~ Can schools require COVID-19 vaccines for students now that Pfizer's shot is authorized for kids 12 and up?
~ Why NZ’s public sector wage freeze ignores the lessons of history
~ Proposed Iranian law would ban US, British journalists and media
~ The Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and the SolarWinds hack were all but inevitable – why national cyber defense is a 'wicked' problem
~ China's Tiangong space station: what it is, what it's for, and how to see it
~ If I could go anywhere: searching for music in the places where Chopin lived and died
~ Nobody cares about fugly flowers. Scientists pay more attention to pretty plants
~ The NT's tough-on-crime approach won't reduce youth offending. This is what we know works
~ The outlook for coral reefs remains grim unless we cut emissions fast — new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter