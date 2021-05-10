The NT's tough-on-crime approach won't reduce youth offending. This is what we know works
By Nicholas Fancourt, Paediatrician & Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
Olga Havnen, CEO of Danila Dilba Health Service, Indigenous Knowledge
Do we want to punish some of the most vulnerable young people in the community, or do we want to reduce re-offending? The Northern Territory's proposed youth justice reforms suggest the former.
