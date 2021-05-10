The outlook for coral reefs remains grim unless we cut emissions fast — new research
By Christopher Cornwall, Rutherford Discovery Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Verena Schoepf, Assistant Professor, University of Amsterdam
A study of 183 coral reefs worldwide quantified the impacts of ocean warming and acidification on reef growth rates. Even under the lowest emissions scenarios, the future of reefs is not bright.
