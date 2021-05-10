Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why business school efforts to recruit more diverse faculties are failing

By Sonya A. Grier, Professor of Marketing, American University Kogod School of Business
Professors of color are few and far between at America's business schools. Hidden obstacles in the search process help explain why.


