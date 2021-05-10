Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Net zero: despite the greenwash, it’s vital for tackling climate change

By Richard Black, Honorary Research Fellow, Grantham Institute, Imperial College London
Steve Smith, Executive Director, Oxford Net Zero, University of Oxford
Thomas Hale, Associate Professor in Public Policy, University of Oxford
It might seem odd to find supporters of climate action debating the merits of a concept that science shows to be essential for halting climate change, and which is accordingly embedded at the heart of the defining global agreement.

Yet that is where we find ourselves with the concept of “net zero” – the point at which any remaining emissions of greenhouse gases are balanced with absorption, halting further warming of the climate. The necessity of reaching net zero emissions…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


