DNA 'Lite-Brite' is a promising way to archive data for decades or longer
By Will Hughes, Professor of Materials Science & Engineering, Boise State University
George David Dickinson, Post-Doctoral Research Scientist in Materials Science and Engineering, Boise State University
Luca Piantanida, Post-Doctoral Research Scientist in Materials Science and Engineering, Boise State University
DNA has been storing vast amounts of biological information for billions of years. Researchers are working to harness DNA for archiving data. A new method uses light to simplify the process.
- Monday, May 10, 2021