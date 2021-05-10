Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I went from regular TV commentator on COVID to long COVID sufferer in just a few months

By Nathalie MacDermott, Academic Clinical Lecturer in Paediatrics (Infectious Diseases), King's College London
Share this article
I first heard about the novel coronavirus on New Year’s Eve, 2019 – although the virus was yet to be identified. ProMed, an organisation that sends alerts on disease outbreaks worldwide, sent an urgent request for information about four patients in Wuhan, China, who were being treated for “pneumonia of unknown cause”. The media soon got wind of the story, and from then until the end of February, I spent most of my time being interviewed.

From my previous experience of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ With firing of four editors, “repolonisation” under way in Poland
~ IRAN : Proposed Iranian law would ban US, British journalists and media
~ Why the concept of net zero is a dangerous trap – podcast
~ From Rodney King to George Floyd, how video evidence can be differently interpreted in courts
~ Water wells are at risk of going dry in the US and worldwide
~ DNA 'Lite-Brite' is a promising way to archive data for decades or longer
~ 4 reasons business school faculty lack diversity
~ States pick judges very differently from US Supreme Court appointments
~ Haitians protest their president in English as well as Creole, indicting US for its role in country's political crisis
~ US support for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent rights puts pressure on drugmakers – but what would a waiver actually look like?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter