Human Rights Observatory

Huawei’s ability to eavesdrop on Dutch mobile users is a wake-up call for the telecoms industry

By Greig Paul, Lead Mobile Networks and Security Engineer, University of Strathclyde
Chinese technology provider Huawei was recently accused of being able to monitor all calls made using Dutch mobile operator KPN. The revelations are from a secret 2010 report made by consultancy firm Capgemini, which KPN commissioned to evaluate the risks of working with Huawei infrastructure.

