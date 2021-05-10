Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan’s former ‘graffiti prisoner’ Bayram Mammadov found dead in Turkey

By Arzu Geybullayeva
"I find things extremely difficult to believe in; that it's been exactly five years and that exactly five years from now, and the following years, will be spent without Bayram."


