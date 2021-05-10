Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Post's worst nightmare: Christine Holgate to head delivery rival Global Express

By Paul Alexander, Adjunct Reseach Fellow (Supply Chains), Curtin University
“This is the one thing we didn’t want to happen.”

That line – from the satirical British current affairs television program BrassEye – could easily be reverberating through federal government offices this week.

Yesterday the news dropped that Christine Holgate, the Australia Post chief executive pushed so roughly from her job by the Morrison government, has a new job with a rival delivery company.

Holgate resigned last November, after Prime Mnister Scott Morrison told parliament she been…


