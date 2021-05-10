Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights groups propose #7FirstSteps to mend Egypt's ‘dismal’ record

By Dahlia Kholaif
Share this article
#7FirstSteps is the minimum needed "to gauge meaningful improvement in the dismal human rights situation, and include immediate measures that can be implemented tomorrow morning if a political decision is made."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Australia Post's worst nightmare: Christine Holgate to head delivery rival Global Express
~ Scottish elections: what happened – and what comes next?
~ A new era of spaceflight? Promising advances in rocket propulsion
~ Smartphones are powerful personal pocket computers – should schools ban them?
~ How school pets can help children to learn and read
~ 'Fortress Australia': what are the costs of closing ourselves off to the world?
~ Part of the legal challenge to the India travel ban has been comprehensively defeated — here's why
~ Charging Indians for COVID vaccines is bad, letting vaccine producers charge what they like is unconscionable
~ Frontex: should EU agency linked to thousands of deaths from border 'pushbacks' be responsible for migrant safety?
~ Azerbaijan’s former “graffiti prisoner” Bayram Mammadov found dead in Turkey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter