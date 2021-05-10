Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Foreign Debtor Trapped in Dire Circumstances

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UAE flag with Dubai skyline © 2019 Getty Images (Beirut) – United Arab Emirates authorities have barred an Iranian national from leaving the country or working for nearly seven years under the country’s abusive debt laws, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have refused to renew Mohammad Reza Bahar’s work and residency permits, making it impossible for him to repay his debts or even to meet his basic needs. The UAE’s justice system comes down hard on those who are unable to pay their debts or fail to repay loans. Bouncing a check is considered a criminal…


© Human Rights Watch -


