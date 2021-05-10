Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe: Redouble Efforts to End Violence Against Women

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Berlin) – Council of Europe member states should reinforce efforts to combat violence against women by swiftly ratifying and carrying out a landmark regional convention on women’s rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch released two videos today that explain the convention and highlight its importance. Governments should take urgent steps to counter misinformation about the convention and to fight dangerous myths and discriminatory stereotypes that undermine work to curb violence against women. “The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed violence against women as one of the most far-reaching…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Want to save the children? How child sexual abuse and human trafficking really work
~ Want to become a space tourist? You finally can — if you have $250,000 and a will to sign your life away
~ UAE: Foreign Debtor Trapped in Dire Circumstances
~ Middle East/North Africa: End Violent Punishment of Children
~ Nepal: Act to Avert Looming Covid-19 Disaster
~ Wesley Enoch: the 2021 budget must think big and reinvest in the social capital of ideas
~ Mounting evidence suggests COVID vaccines do reduce transmission. How does this work?
~ Afghan school blast death toll rises above 60
~ Flights have resumed between New Zealand and NSW, but the temporary travel pause may not be the last
~ I have asthma, diabetes or another illness — can I get my COVID vaccine yet?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter