Human Rights Observatory

Afghan school blast death toll rises above 60

The death toll from a powerful bomb blast near a girls’ school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen more than 60, with more than 100 others injured. No one immediately took responsibility for the deadly attack. The area in Kabul where Saturday’s bombing occurred has suffered deadly attacks previously, and most of them were claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group.


© Voice of America -


