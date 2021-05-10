Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wesley Enoch: the 2021 budget must think big and reinvest in the social capital of ideas

By Wesley Enoch, Inaugural Indigenous Chair - Creative Industries, Queensland University of Technology
The 2021 Federal Budget should be used as an opportunity to invest in ideas: in arts, culture, universities, the ABC, and First Nations Australians.


© The Conversation


