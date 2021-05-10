Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mounting evidence suggests COVID vaccines do reduce transmission. How does this work?

By Jennifer Juno, Senior research fellow, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Adam Wheatley, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Vaccination is likely to substantially reduce virus transmission by reducing the pool of people who become infected, and reducing virus levels in people who do get infected.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wesley Enoch: the 2021 budget must think big and reinvest in the social capital of ideas
~ Afghan school blast death toll rises above 60
~ Flights have resumed between New Zealand and NSW, but the temporary travel pause may not be the last
~ I have asthma, diabetes or another illness — can I get my COVID vaccine yet?
~ Facebook removes Ukrainian pro-government and opposition networks for ‘coordinated inauthentic behaviour’
~ Sadiq Khan re-elected: what London mayor's priorities should be for second term
~ Interdisciplinary approaches to coastal vulnerability: the pathway to coastal sustainability
~ Taking one for the team: 6 ways our cells can die and help fight infectious disease
~ To understand racism, kids must empathise with its impact — and teachers must embrace discomfort
~ A great start, but still not enough: why Victoria's new climate target isn't as ambitious as it sounds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter