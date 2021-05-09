Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sadiq Khan re-elected: what London mayor's priorities should be for second term

By Farah Hussain, PhD Researcher, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
Sadiq Khan’s victory over the Conservatives’ Shaun Bailey was hailed as inevitable months before the polls closed on Thursday. Polls such as the Mile End Institute/YouGov survey of Londoners at the end of March showed a massive 21-point lead for the former Tooting MP in the mayoral contest. In the end, the result was much closer than predicted, with Khan receiving 55.6 % of first and second preference votes, and Bailey on 44.8%.

Although…


© The Conversation -


