Interdisciplinary approaches to coastal vulnerability: the pathway to coastal sustainability
By Olusegun Dada, Senior postdoctoral research fellow, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Frédéric Ménard, Directeur de recherche, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Pierre Morand, Biostatisticien, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Rafael Almar, Chercheur en dynamique littorale, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Around the world, fragile coastal ecosystems are under intense pressure, and understanding and managing their complex interactions requires an integrated and interdisciplinary approach.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 9, 2021