Human Rights Observatory

To understand racism, kids must empathise with its impact — and teachers must embrace discomfort

By Niranjan Casinader, Adjunct Senior Lecturer in Education, Faculty of Education, Monash University
If teachers don't accept the challenge of proactively educating children about racist language, young people may not understand its hurtful impact. And they may take this ignorance into adulthood.


© The Conversation -


