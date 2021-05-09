Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

English local elections 2021: how to really read the results

By Alistair Jones, Associate Professor of Politics, De Montfort University
The headline results of the local elections in England are clearly bleak for Labour and rosy for the Conservatives. The Liberal Democrats are, in effect treading water, while the Greens and independents have made some gains in terms of numbers of councillors.

But these are the aggregate council results. The top-level masks so many discrepancies. When listening to so much of the media coverage about these local elections, many candidates and councillors must get disheartened. They campaign as vigorously as possible, only for everyone to obsess about what the results mean for Keir Starmer…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


