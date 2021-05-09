Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sadiq Khan re-elected with weakened majority: what London mayor's priorities should be for second term

By Farah Hussain, PhD Researcher, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
Share this article
Sadiq Khan’s victory over the Conservatives’ Shaun Bailey was hailed as inevitable months before the polls closed on Thursday. Polls such as the Mile End Institute/YouGov survey of Londoners at the end of March showed a massive 21-point lead for the former Tooting MP in the mayoral contest. In the end, the result was much closer than predicted, with Khan receiving 55.6 % of first and second preference votes, and Bailey on 44.8%.

Although…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The state of the union: what these elections mean for the future of the UK
~ View from The Hill: a budget for a pandemic, with next year's election in mind
~ Why Kenya's judge recruiters are sceptical about activism on the bench
~ Choosing Lesotho's judges on merit should be only the start of judicial reforms
~ The fascinating history of how residents named their informal settlements in Nairobi
~ Nigeria's electoral system is still broken. Here's a list of what's urgent
~ The COVID-19 pandemic has created regional tourism hotspots as big cities suffer
~ 4 ways to fill the need to socialize during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ How communities can fight the stigma that isolates people with dementia
~ After a year of Zoom meetings, we’ll need to rebuild trust through eye contact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter