Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seniors have a right to express their sexuality in long-term care homes, but staff need guidance

By Alessandro Manduca-Barone, Research Associate - Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Lethbridge
Julia Brassolotto, Assistant Professor, Public Health and Alberta Innovates Research Chair, University of Lethbridge
Lisa Howard, Instructor, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Lethbridge
Share this article
In the absence of guidelines or training regarding sexual expression in long-term care homes, most staff are 'just winging it' on potentially sensitive issues.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why Kenya's judge recruiters are sceptical about activism on the bench
~ Choosing Lesotho's judges on merit should be only the start of judicial reforms
~ The fascinating history of how residents named their informal settlements in Nairobi
~ Nigeria's electoral system is still broken. Here's a list of what's urgent
~ The COVID-19 pandemic has created regional tourism hotspots as big cities suffer
~ 4 ways to fill the need to socialize during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ How communities can fight the stigma that isolates people with dementia
~ After a year of Zoom meetings, we’ll need to rebuild trust through eye contact
~ Inside Myanmar: Testimonies of survival and resistance
~ Imagining the Caribbean's architectural alphabet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter