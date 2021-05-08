Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Land Rights Activist Gunned Down

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Somsak Ochuenjit © 2020 Private (New York) – Thai authorities should immediately investigate the killing of Somsak Onchuenjit, a lawyer and land rights activist, in Trang province in southern Thailand, Human Rights Watch said today. Successive Thai governments have failed to prevent or adequately respond to attacks against human rights defenders who represent landless farmers. On May 4, 2021, at about 7:40 a.m., an unidentified gunman fatally shot Somsak, 54, while he was working in a rubber plantation near his home in Trang province’s Wangviset district. Somsak…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Remembering Zim Ngqawana 10 years on, a singular force in South African music
~ Raid in Rio de Janeiro Leaves 25 Dead
~ Japan’s Ruling Party LGBT Bill Falls Short
~ Belarusian journalists forced into exile speak out
~ From iron rain on exoplanets to lightning on Jupiter: four examples of alien weather
~ Mary Ball Washington, George’s single mother, often gets overlooked – but she's well worth saluting
~ TRIPS waiver: there's more to the story than vaccine patents
~ A metropolis arose in medieval Cambodia – new research shows how many people lived in the Angkor Empire over time
~ Frydenberg promises housing breaks in 'pandemic budget'
~ Faces of those America is leaving behind in Afghanistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter