Human Rights Observatory

Raid in Rio de Janeiro Leaves 25 Dead

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists and relatives of victims shout slogans and demand justice the day after a deadly police operation in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 7, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo In the early morning of May 6, police in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro sent heavily-armed officers supported by helicopters and armored vehicles into Jacarezinho, a vast poor neighborhood of narrow alleys, subjecting its almost tens of thousands of residents to nine hours of terror. The target of the raid, according to Rio de Janeiro civil police, was a…


