Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s Ruling Party LGBT Bill Falls Short

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, May 7, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Hiro Komae Over the past six years, activists in Japan have pressed the Diet, the national parliament, to introduce a non-discrimination law that protects the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. Japan currently does not have any national legislation protecting LGBT people from discrimination, and a recent study puts Japan next to last in a ranking of laws on LGBT Inclusiveness for developed countries. One proposed law – the…


© Human Rights Watch -


