Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarusian journalists forced into exile speak out

By jcavelier
Share this article
NewsFive journalists and bloggers, driven into exile in Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine by a harsh crackdown on press freedom in Belarus, have agreed to speak today at an online conference organised by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Lithuanian embassy in France. More than 50 independent Belarusian journalists have been forced to flee their country because of threats as a result of their work since the fraud-tainted re-election of President Alexander Lukash


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ From iron rain on exoplanets to lightning on Jupiter: four examples of alien weather
~ Mary Ball Washington, George’s single mother, often gets overlooked – but she's well worth saluting
~ TRIPS waiver: there's more to the story than vaccine patents
~ A metropolis arose in medieval Cambodia – new research shows how many people lived in the Angkor Empire over time
~ Frydenberg promises housing breaks in 'pandemic budget'
~ Faces of those America is leaving behind in Afghanistan
~ Police academies dedicate 3.21% of training hours to ethics and other public service topics – new research
~ Warming is clearly visible in new US 'climate normal' datasets
~ US prisons hold more than 550,000 people with intellectual disabilities – they face exploitation, harsh treatment
~ Lag BaOmer pilgrimage brings Orthodox Jews closer to eternity – I experienced this spiritual bonding in years before the tragedy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter