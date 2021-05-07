Tolerance.ca
From iron rain on exoplanets to lightning on Jupiter: four examples of alien weather

By Ian Whittaker, Senior Lecturer in Physics, Nottingham Trent University
When Oscar Wilde said “conversation about the weather is the last refuge of the unimaginative” he was unaware of some of the more extreme weather on planets and moons other than Earth.

Since the discovery of the first exoplanet in 1992, more than 4,000 planets have been discovered orbiting stars other than our own.

The continuing research with exoplanets involves trying to identify their atmospheric composition, specifically to answer the question of whether life could…


