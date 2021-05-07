Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A metropolis arose in medieval Cambodia – new research shows how many people lived in the Angkor Empire over time

By Sarah Klassen, Postdoctoral Researcher of Archaeological Sciences, Leiden University
Alison Kyra Carter, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, University of Oregon
How big were the world’s ancient cities? At its height, the world’s first city of Uruk may have had about 40,000 people about 5,000 years ago. In the medieval period, London may have had a population of about a quarter of a million people, growing to approximately 600,000 by the early 17th century.

One of the world’s largest ancient cities lay…


