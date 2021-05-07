Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reducing methane is crucial for protecting climate and health, and it can pay for itself – so why aren't more companies doing it?

By Drew Shindell, Professor of Climate Sciences, Duke University
Share this article
The lead author of a new UN report on methane explains the findings and how oil and gas companies could be making money and saving the climate at the same time.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Frydenberg promises housing breaks in 'pandemic budget'
~ Faces of those America is leaving behind in Afghanistan
~ Police academies dedicate 3.21% of training hours to ethics and other public service topics – new research
~ Warming is clearly visible in new US 'climate normal' datasets
~ US prisons hold more than 550,000 people with intellectual disabilities – they face exploitation, harsh treatment
~ Lag BaOmer pilgrimage brings Orthodox Jews closer to eternity – I experienced this spiritual bonding in years before the tragedy
~ Space tourism is here – 20 years after the first stellar tourist, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to send civilians to space
~ Popping toys, the latest fidget craze, might reduce stress for adults and children alike
~ COVID vaccine weekly: support builds for patent waiver as shortages threaten to bite
~ The link between fertility and longevity – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter