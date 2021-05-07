Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Space tourism is here – 20 years after the first stellar tourist, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to send civilians to space

By Wendy Whitman Cobb, Professor of Strategy and Security Studies, US Air Force School of Advanced Air and Space Studies
The first space tourist left Earth 20 years ago aboard a Russian rocket. Now, private companies like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin are offering trips to the stars for those who can pay.


