Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine weekly: support builds for patent waiver as shortages threaten to bite

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
Share this article
The US has this week backed a proposal to allow countries to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine doses without needing the agreement of the vaccines’ rights holders. This would be enabled by temporarily waiving intellectual property (IP) protection on all COVID-19 medical products. Removing such protections, the waiver’s proponents argue, will increase the amount of vaccine doses produced globally.

This is the theory. But in practice, waiving IP is unlikely to be a short-term solution to increasing vaccine manufacture, argues


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Frydenberg promises housing breaks in 'pandemic budget'
~ Faces of those America is leaving behind in Afghanistan
~ Police academies dedicate 3.21% of training hours to ethics and other public service topics – new research
~ Warming is clearly visible in new US 'climate normal' datasets
~ US prisons hold more than 550,000 people with intellectual disabilities – they face exploitation, harsh treatment
~ Lag BaOmer pilgrimage brings Orthodox Jews closer to eternity – I experienced this spiritual bonding in years before the tragedy
~ Space tourism is here – 20 years after the first stellar tourist, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin plans to send civilians to space
~ Popping toys, the latest fidget craze, might reduce stress for adults and children alike
~ The link between fertility and longevity – new research
~ Middle Eastern monarchies: how do Arab ruling families hold on to power?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter