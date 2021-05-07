Jersey fishing dispute: why the UK sent in the navy and how to resolve the spat – maritime security experts
By Scott Edwards, Research Associate, Transnational Organised Crime at Sea, University of Bristol
Timothy Edmunds, Professor of International Security at University of Bristol and Director of the Centre for Global Insecurity, University of Bristol
On the morning of Thursday 6 May, French fishers threatened to blockade Jersey’s main port of St Helier, following a threat by French maritime minister Annick Girardin to cut off the island’s electricity supply. Both countries sent maritime patrol vessels to the area, including, in the UK’s case, two Royal Navy River-class ships: HMS Severn and HMS Tyne. After a tense stand-off, the UK government has announced the navy ships would return…
- Friday, May 7, 2021