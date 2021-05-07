Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Report of the Commission on the relations between journalists and police : towards an improvement on the ground?

By paulinea
NewsAn independent commission’s report into relations between the French police and media has recommended many concrete measures to provide better protection to journalists covering protests. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) will ensure that these recommendations are incorporated into police regulations and practice.Chaired by Jean-Marie Delarue, the former head of France’s National Consultative Commission on Human Rights, this commission submitted its


© Reporters without borders -


