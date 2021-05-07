Tolerance.ca
Scottish election: when will key results come in?

By Fraser McMillan, Research Associate (Politics), University of Glasgow
Christopher Carman, Chair Professor, Politics, University of Glasgow
Polls have now closed in the 2021 Scottish election but pandemic restrictions mean that counts will take longer than usual. Instead of election night drama, we will see results trickle in over 48 hours.

Here are the key moments to look out for and when to expect them.

Friday afternoon: key marginals declare


Voters in Scotland get two ballots, one for their single-member local constituency (like Westminster elections) and another for a seven-member regional contest.

Seats at the regional level are allocated proportionally but, crucially, the votes…


