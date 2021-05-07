Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What India's second wave means for its vaccine coverage – and the rest of the world

By Rory Horner, Senior Lecturer, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
With rich countries having bought up the majority of the world’s COVID-19 vaccines, the rest of the world has relied on India – one of the world’s largest vaccine producers and exporters – to increase access to doses.

But now India’s exports – which include supplies for Covax, the global vaccine-sharing programme, as well as bilateral donations…


© The Conversation -


