Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hartlepool by-election: inside the new northern Conservatism

By Ryan Swift, PhD Researcher in Politics, University of Leeds
Share this article
The Conservative party’s victory in the Hartlepool by-election is the latest development in a political realignment that has been bubbling under the surface for more than a decade.

This is only the fifth time that a governing party has taken a seat in a by-election since the end of the second world war. And the win was resounding – a majority of 6,940 and a 16% swing away from Labour.

The results of an individual by-election should not be overstated. Turnout is much lower than at a general…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Report of the Commission on the relations between journalists and police : towards an improvement on the ground?
~ Scottish election: when will key results come in?
~ Cancer: how one type of RNA could be the future of treatment
~ Cuba's push for coronavirus vaccine sovereignty
~ What India's second wave means for its vaccine coverage – and the rest of the world
~ Why imported veg is still more sustainable than local meat
~ US State of Alabama Removes Anti-LGBT Language from Sex Ed Law
~ Martial Law in Eastern Congo No Pretext for Abuse
~ Vital Signs. The RBA wants to cut unemployment, and nothing — not even soaring home prices — will stand in its way
~ 'Each burning pyre is an unspeakable, screeching horror' – one researcher on the frontline of India's COVID crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter