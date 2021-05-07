Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why imported veg is still more sustainable than local meat

By Tamas Lestar, Lecturer in Responsible Management, University of Winchester
A former colleague who was a researcher and promoter of local food systems once argued that local meat markets connect children with reality. “If young people do not have a direct experience with food”, he told me, “they might think it originates on supermarket shelves. Local butcheries improve food literacy and reduce the disconnect between consumers and their choices.” Many would dispute this approach today, but I get the point. The question is: how does it sit with what we know about food and the environment?

Local-food supporters like the colleague quoted above often claim that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


