Human Rights Observatory

US State of Alabama Removes Anti-LGBT Language from Sex Ed Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image LGBT Rainbow Flag © 2008 Ludovic Berton (Wikimedia Commons) Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill that will update the US state’s sexuality education law, removing inaccurate and stigmatizing language about lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. Previously, Alabama state law required that sexuality education emphasize “that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public” and “homosexual conduct is a criminal offense under the laws of the state.” The instruction was not only stigmatizing, but highly misleading. In 2003, the…


© Human Rights Watch -


