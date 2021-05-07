Tolerance.ca
'Each burning pyre is an unspeakable, screeching horror' – one researcher on the frontline of India's COVID crisis

By Vyoma Dhar Sharma, DPhil candidate in International Development, University of Oxford
Global health researcher Vyoma Dhar Sharma had just embarked on a fieldwork trip to India as COVID-19 began sweeping through the population and overwhelming hospitals. It has taken a terrible toll on her country – and her family.

August 25, 2020


It is pouring by the time my taxi reaches Oxford’s Gloucester Green bus station. I dash through the rain towards the Heathrow bay as the X90 coach pulls in. The driver gets down to smoke a cigarette and we talk, about COVID-19 obviously. He says he does not know of a single person who has died of this disease. “You only hear…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


