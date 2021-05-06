Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From baby blue-tongues to elephant doulas: motherhood across the animal kingdom

By Oliver Griffith, Lecturer, Macquarie University
Jessica Suzanne Dudley, Postdoctoral Fellow, Macquarie University
Some lay their eggs and leave, others carry their young for a year in a pouch: in nature, maternal care comes in many forms.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


