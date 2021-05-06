Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia toughens penalties for administrative offences

By OC Media
Georgian MPs have passed legislative amendments that introduce harsher fines and longer periods of pre-trial arrest for offenses that are routinely used by police to detain street protesters.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


