Nocturnal dinosaurs: Night vision and superb hearing in a small theropod suggest it was a moonlight predator
By Lars Schmitz, Associate Professor of Biology, Scripps College
Jonah Choiniere, Senior Researcher in Dinosaur Palaentology, University of the Witwatersrand
Roger Benson, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Oxford
By looking at the eye bones and ear canals of extinct dinosaurs, researchers show that a small ancient predator likely hunted at night and had senses as good as a modern barn owl.
- Thursday, May 6, 2021