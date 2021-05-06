Who would win in a fight between an octopus and a seabird? Two marine biologists place their bets
By Zoe Doubleday, ARC Future Fellow and marine biologist, University of South Australia
Erica Durante, PhD Candidate, University of South Australia
In the red corner is the octopus with eight muscular, hyper-flexible arms. In the blue corner is the bird with killer vision and two sharp claws for catching prey with incredible speed and precision.
