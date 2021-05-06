The fatherhood penalty: how parental leave policies perpetuate the gender gap (even in our 'progressive' universities)
By Sarah Duffy, Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Dorothea Bowyer, Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Michelle O'Shea, Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University
Patrick van Esch, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, AUT Business School, Auckland University of Technology
You might expect progressive policies in our universities, but a parental leave system of primary and secondary caregivers – the first 93% women, the second 96% men – perpetuates the gender gap.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 6, 2021